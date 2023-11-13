SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

