Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$50.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

TSE TOY opened at C$34.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

