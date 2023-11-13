Spire Wealth Management Acquires 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.85. 442,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,163. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

