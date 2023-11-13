Spire Wealth Management Acquires 683 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 115.7% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,780,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,568,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,993,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,594,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.30 and its 200-day moving average is $361.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

