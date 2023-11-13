Spire Wealth Management Acquires 8,134 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOW traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $636.18. 305,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,736. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $637.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.53.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

