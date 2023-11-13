Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $404.67. 1,366,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.85 and its 200 day moving average is $399.12. The stock has a market cap of $323.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

