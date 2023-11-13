Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.27. 4,587,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,039,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

