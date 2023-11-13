Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,639 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

