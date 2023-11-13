Spire Wealth Management Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 46,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,170,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $247,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 103.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Salesforce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 962,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $203,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,413 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,788 shares of company stock worth $135,547,531 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.46. 1,032,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.