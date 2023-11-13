Spire Wealth Management Has $15.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,791 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.