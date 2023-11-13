Spire Wealth Management Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

