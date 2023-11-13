Spire Wealth Management Has $27.70 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $27,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $99.89 during midday trading on Monday. 115,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,238. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

