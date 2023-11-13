Spire Wealth Management Has $7.55 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.79. 680,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

