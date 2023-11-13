Spire Wealth Management Purchases 14,819 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $93.81. 3,970,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,705. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

