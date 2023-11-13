Spire Wealth Management Purchases 6,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,273. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

