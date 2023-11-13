Spire Wealth Management Purchases 8,766 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,317,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 869,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $64.44. 6,479,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

