Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $255.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,208. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

