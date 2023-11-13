Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

META traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.58. 8,708,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,399,133. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $332.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

