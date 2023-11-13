Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,485 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.58. The stock had a trading volume of 467,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.02 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.