Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,234 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Copart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 742.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $48.52. 1,458,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $48.93.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.