Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,109 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $527.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,871. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $536.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.