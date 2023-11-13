Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,269 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.27. 440,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,901. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

