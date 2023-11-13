Spire Wealth Management Sells 548 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 87.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $6,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $5,762,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $764.67. The company had a trading volume of 61,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,372. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $632.45 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $740.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.79.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

