Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,721 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.80. 66,813,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,616,719. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $711.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

