Spire Wealth Management Sells 724 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.21. 258,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,622. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.63.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

