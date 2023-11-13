Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,158. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.