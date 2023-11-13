Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

