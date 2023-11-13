Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 175,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,384,000. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 384.6% during the second quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 892,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,893,000 after purchasing an additional 708,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 434,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

