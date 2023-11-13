Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $326.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average of $289.71. The stock has a market cap of $838.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.