Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $945,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $244.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.62. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

