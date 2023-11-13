Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.