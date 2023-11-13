Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $133,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

