Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.32. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

