Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 978 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

