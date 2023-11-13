Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $166.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

