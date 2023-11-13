Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 56,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 223,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

SBUX opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.