Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $594.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $598.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

