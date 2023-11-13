Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 6,477 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Intel stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

