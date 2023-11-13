Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $124,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $289.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.49.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.