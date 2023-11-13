Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $518.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $518.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

