Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,788 shares of company stock worth $135,547,531 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.