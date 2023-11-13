Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

