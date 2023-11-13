Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

