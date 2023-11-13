Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.81

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 22677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Trading Up 3.4 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stantec by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after buying an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.