Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.