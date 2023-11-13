Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

