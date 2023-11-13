Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Beyond Call Options (NASDAQ:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,755 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 3,698 call options.
Beyond Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of BYON stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 298,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,678. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $690.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Beyond
