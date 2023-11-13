Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Beyond Call Options (NASDAQ:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,755 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 3,698 call options.

Beyond Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BYON stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 298,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,678. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $690.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

