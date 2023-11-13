StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

