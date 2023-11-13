StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $47.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 113.67% and a net margin of 39.06%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at MEI Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

