StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

